First Warning Forecast: More heat & humidity, Severe t-storm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Locking in a summer-like pattern with extreme heat, humidity, and a chance for storms.

A step warmer and more humid today. Highs will reach the upper 80s with an afternoon heat index in the low to mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest severe risk inland.

Another step warmer and more humid on Sunday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index between 100 and 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest severe risk on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore.

Monday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 105+. We will see partly cloudy skies with another chance for scattered showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest severe risk along the coast.

The summer-like stretch continues for Independence Day. Highs will reach the low 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



