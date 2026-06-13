First Warning Forecast: More heat & humidity Sunday, severe storm potential

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 70s.

Sunday will be much hotter and more humid. Heat index values reach 100 degrees in the afternoon. The elevated heat and humidity will fuel the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms.

The SPC has issued a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat Sunday with damaging winds being the main concern, however an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The main impact window will be 4 pm - 11 pm.

On Monday and Tuesday, highs will be below normal. The heat ramps back up again during the middle of the week with highs reaching the upper 90s by Thursday. Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible late week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar