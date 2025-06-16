First Warning Forecast: More rain to start the week, Building heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More showers and storms to start the week. Cranking up the heat and humidity by midweek.

Another round of scattered showers and storms today as a stationary front remains over the Mid-Atlantic. The biggest rain chances will be in NE NC this afternoon to early evening. Highs will only climb to near 80 today, but it will still be humid.

Scattered showers and storms are possible again tomorrow afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid 80s tomorrow with an afternoon heat index in the 90s.

More heat and humidity for midweek. Highs will climb to the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. With the humidity, it will feel like 100+ both afternoons. Rain chances will be lower, but a “pop-up” shower or storm is still possible.

We should see more sunshine and low rain chances as we head into the weekend. It will still be hot and humid with highs near 90.

Today: Scattered Showers & Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

