First Warning Forecast: More showers & storms, but not as windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain chances continue for the first half of the week. Highs in the 70s this week, near and below normal.

Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. The best chance for sunshine will be in the mid-morning to midday hours. The best chance for rain will be later this afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to the upper 70s today and it will not be as windy as the weekend.

As an area of low pressure lingers along the Carolina coast, we will be stuck in this pattern for the next few days. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday. NE winds will reach 10 to 15 mph with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances will go down for the end of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs warming to the upper 70s. It will still be breezy with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



