First Warning Forecast: More showers & storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slight break in the heat and humidity for midweek. An unsettled stretch to end the week.

A nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and slightly lower humidity.

WTKR News 3

The heat and humidity return for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index to 100+. Cloud cover will increase through the day with scattered showers and storms later in the day. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding.

WTKR News 3

Expect several chances for showers and storms to end the week as a cold front moves in and stalls out over the region. Highs will linger in the mid 80s for Friday and weekend, but it will still be muggy.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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