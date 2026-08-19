First Warning Forecast: More showers & storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A slight break in the heat and humidity for midweek. An unsettled stretch to end the week.
A nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and slightly lower humidity.
The heat and humidity return for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index to 100+. Cloud cover will increase through the day with scattered showers and storms later in the day. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding.
Expect several chances for showers and storms to end the week as a cold front moves in and stalls out over the region. Highs will linger in the mid 80s for Friday and weekend, but it will still be muggy.
Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Building Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
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