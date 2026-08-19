Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: More showers & storms to end the week

Sun &amp; clouds today with highs near 90. More heat and humidity tomorrow. Several chances for showers and storms to end the week. Highs drop to the mid 80s, but still muggy.
First Warning Forecast: More showers & storms to end the week
ADI Futurecast THU (4).png
Surface Map THU.png
Chart - POP 5 Day.png
SPC Day 2.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A slight break in the heat and humidity for midweek. An unsettled stretch to end the week.

A nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and slightly lower humidity.

Day Planner - AM.png

The heat and humidity return for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index to 100+. Cloud cover will increase through the day with scattered showers and storms later in the day. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding.

SPC Day 2.png

Expect several chances for showers and storms to end the week as a cold front moves in and stalls out over the region. Highs will linger in the mid 80s for Friday and weekend, but it will still be muggy.

Surface Map THU.png

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Building Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

True Crime 757 Podcast