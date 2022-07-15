First Warning Forecast: More storm chances through the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms through the weekend. Building more heat and humidity next week.

We will be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern as a stationary front lingers over the Mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. The biggest chance for storms will be this afternoon to evening. Severe thunderstorms are not expected but heavy downpours could trigger localized flooding. Highs will drop to the mid 80s today, but it will still be muggy.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with scattered showers and storms possible both days. Highs will climb to the upper 80s on Saturday and to near 90 on Sunday.

Get ready for an extremely hot and humid stretch next week. Highs will climb to the low and mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day but no day looks to be a total washout.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

