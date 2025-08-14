First Warning Forecast: More storms this afternoon; tracking Tropical Storm Erin

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s but the humidity will cause it to feel like the low 100s.

Scattered showers and storms fire up heading into the evening. The high humidity could lead to heavy downpours so flash flooding will be a concern with some of the stronger storms. The entire area remains under a flood watch.

Rain chances decrease heading into this weekend. The humidity lingers through Saturday but we get a brief break from the sticky conditions early next week. As we redirect our attention from the rain chances this week, all eyes will be on Tropical Storm Erin next week.

Tropical Storm Erin Update

As of 11 am

Erin continues to become better organized. The storm has strengthened slightly over the past couple of hours. Based on its track, it is expected to continue strengthening as it moves over warmer waters and into an area with little vertical wind shear. It is forecast to become a hurricane within the next day or so. It is then expected to slowly continue strengthening. By the end of the weekend, it is forecast to become a major (category 3) hurricane.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar