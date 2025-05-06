First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and 80s for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine through midweek with highs in the 80s. Showers & storms return to end the work week.

Another warm and humid morning with areas of fog inland (near I-95). Highs will reach the low 80s today but the humidity will start to come down. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.

Back to the low 80s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies to start the day and building clouds later in the afternoon to evening.

Showers and storms return to end the week as a cold front moves through. Most of Thursday (daytime) looks dry but rain moves in Thursday night to Friday. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s behind the front.

Highs will linger in the low to mid 70s this weekend with partly cloudy skies both days.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, Building Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Trees)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

