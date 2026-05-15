First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and a big warm up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to sunshine to end the week. A big warming trend with highs near 90 this weekend.

A cooler start this morning in the 40s and 50s. A step warmer this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. We will see more sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in, especially for our northern locations.

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More sunshine and even warmer this weekend. Highs will climb to the mid 80s on Saturday and to near 90 on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with very slim rain chances and a SW wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Expect a stretch of sunny 90 degree days to start next week. A cold front is set to move in on Thursday, bringing us our next decent chance for rain and a drop in temperatures.

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Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Tress & Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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