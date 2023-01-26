First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and cooler to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice end to the work week and weekend. Rain returns early next week.

Any leftover showers and clouds will clear out this morning as temperatures fall into the 40s. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low 50s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today, west at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will fall to the upper 40s on Friday, the coolest day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with light winds.

This weekend looks nice! Temperatures will climb back to the mid and upper 50s this weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with clouds building in on Sunday.

Rain returns overnight Sunday to Monday morning. Another round of rain will move in late Tuesday to Wednesday. Highs will linger in the mid 50s early next week.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy to Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

