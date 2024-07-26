Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and less humid this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Drying out, cooler, and less humid this weekend. A return to typical summer weather next week.

Today will be a transition day as a cold front continues to slide SE across the region. We will see a mix of clouds with leftover showers. Expect more sunshine to the north and a bigger rain chance to the south. Highs will only reach the low 80s today.

Get ready for a very nice weekend! Highs will settle in the mid 80s (a few degrees below normal for this time of year) with a dip in humidity. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and lots of sunshine on Sunday.

The heat and humidity will return next week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s with more humidity by midweek. Monday and Tuesday look dry but scattered showers and storms return for the second half of the week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Leftover Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-15
Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Grasses)
UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

