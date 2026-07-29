First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and mid 80s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Several days with sunshine and more comfortable to end the work week. Our next rain chance moves in to end the weekend.
After the storms last night, we will see more sunshine today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and it will still be humid. Expect a bit of a NW wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Highs will linger in the mid 80s to end the work week with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday.
The weekend looks decent. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies both days. Scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon/evening.
Rain chances will increase for Monday as a stationary front drifts over the Mid-Atlantic.
Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NW 5-15
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR