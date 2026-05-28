First Warning Forecast: More sunshine & lower humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies today. Cooler, less humid, and more sunshine to end the week.

A cold front will move through today, bringing in some more comfortable changes. Look for clearing skies today with highs near 80. It will still be humid in the more but humidity will drop through the day.

WTKR News 3

Friday looks like the pick of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s, and lower humidity.

The weekend looks nice too with highs in the low to mid 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. We will see more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR