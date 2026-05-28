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First Warning Forecast: More sunshine & lower humidity to end the week

Clearing skies today with highs in 80s. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity tomorrow. Very nice this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.
First Warning Forecast: More sunshine & lower humidity to end the week
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Clearing skies today. Cooler, less humid, and more sunshine to end the week.

A cold front will move through today, bringing in some more comfortable changes. Look for clearing skies today with highs near 80. It will still be humid in the more but humidity will drop through the day.

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Friday looks like the pick of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s, and lower humidity.

The weekend looks nice too with highs in the low to mid 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. We will see more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday.

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Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-15
Tonight: Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: W 5-15
Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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