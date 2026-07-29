First Warning Forecast: More sunshine to end the week, storm chances build this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be partly cloudy. A shortwave trough moves through the region, bringing an isolated chance for spotty storms. Lows tonight will be near 70.

Thursday will be comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny. A few spotty showers will be possible during the afternoon, but Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and sunny.

Higher afternoon storm chances return later this weekend. Isolated storms pop up Sunday afternoon with more widely scattered showers and storms on Monday.

Temperatures throughout the week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar