First Warning Forecast: More sunshine to end the work week, Rain on Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine to end the work week. Tracking a soggy and windy Saturday. Another soggy and windy day next week.

Showers are moving out early this morning and clouds will clear out through the day. Highs will return to the upper 40s today, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will pick up today, mainly NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Friday, but we will see more sunshine and the winds will relax.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track across the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic this weekend. We will see widespread rain on Saturday with SE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Most of the area will see 0.5” to 1” of rainfall. Snowfall from this system should stay north and west of Richmond with some icy conditions possible along the I-95 corridor.

Skies will clear out on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. It will still be windy with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Keep an eye on Tuesday of next week for another soggy and windy day.

Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10



