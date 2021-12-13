Watch
First Warning Forecast: More sunshine Tuesday and tracking another warming trend

WTKR News 3
Posted at 5:12 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 17:12:58-05

First Warning Forecast:
Tonight, will feature clear skies with lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy fog will be possible.

Sunshine will continue for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s, close to normal for this time of year. We'll be slightly warmer Wednesday with highs in the low 60s and a few clouds mixing in. The warmup will continue Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. More clouds will build in Friday with an isolated shower possible.

Our next big chance for rain is set to move in this weekend with a cold front. Just like this past weekend, temperatures will drop behind the front. We will fall from the upper 60s on Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday.

