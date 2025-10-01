First Warning Forecast: More tidal flooding, drier & brighter this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The dreary conditions are now behind us. High temperatures hover in the low 70s. We’ll see less clouds this evening.

Minor tidal flooding is forecast this evening around 5 pm. Gusty northeasterly winds keep coastal flooding concerns around until Thursday night.

Rain chances will be low through early next week as skies continue to get brighter. By the weekend, temperatures gradually warm to the mid to upper 70s.

Early next week, highs will be back in the low 80s.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto are currently a few hundred miles away from the U.S. Atlantic coast. Dangerous water conditions are expected for the rest of the week. 8-12 ft waves and high rip risks linger through Thursday. Both storms will continue slowly moving back out to sea.

