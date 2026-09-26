First Warning Forecast: More tidal flooding, improving conditions in sight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Tidal flooding continues Sunday. Conditions will gradually improve next week.

This evening, we'll see another round of tidal flooding. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers as the coastal low moves inland. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will start out mostly cloudy with some clearing throughout the day. Flooding associated with high tide will occur in the morning. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds linger for the first part of Monday. Brighter and warmer conditions return by the middle of the week.

Some showers will be possible next weekend with an approaching cold front.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar