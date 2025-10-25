First Warning Forecast: Mostly dry and cool, showers return next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Clear cool and dry conditions continue for now...

This evening skies will be mostly clear. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s but not quite as cool as last night.

More clouds build in Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible but most locations will remain dry.

Scattered showers return to the region next week. A coastal low is forecast to form, keeping rain around from Monday through about Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with several gloomy days ahead.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Melissa is now a hurricane. Winds are currently at 90 mph. It is forecast to undergo rapid intensification and strengthen from a category 1 to a category 4 hurricane overnight. It is projected to make an easterly turn but will remain away from the U.S. east coast.

