First Warning Forecast: Much colder and windy this weekend

Wx Frosty.png
3 Day Forecast.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:54 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 04:54:43-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cold and windy weekend. Climbing back to the 50s and 60s next week.

Leftover showers will move out this morning with mostly cloudy skies. We will see some clearing this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the 50s today, even falling from the upper 50s to the low 50s this afternoon.

Temperature Bar Graph - Hourly.png

Get ready for a chilly and windy weekend. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Saturday. It will feel more like the 30s with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Expect a mix of clouds on Saturday with slim rain chances.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. It will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Highs will warm back to the 50s early next week and to the 60s by midweek. Our next chance for rain is set to move in on Tuesday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

