First Warning Forecast: Much colder today, Showers building in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to the 40s today. Tracking showers later today and tomorrow. Back to the 60s to end the work week.

Much cooler today! Temperatures will only reach the low 40s, about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers building in this afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Showers continue Thursday morning, tapering off by the early afternoon. Looks for clearing skis late in the day. Temperatures will rebound to near 60 tomorrow and it will be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Friday looks like another great day (for early February) with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Get ready for another big temperature swing this weekend. Highs will drop to the 40s on Saturday then return to the 60s on Sunday. Scattered showers are possible both days.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 10-15

