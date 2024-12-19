First Warning Forecast: Much cooler today, Even colder this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler today. Another rain chance on Friday. Even colder this weekend.

Get ready for a cool and windy day. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 this afternoon, 20+ degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be windy today with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Friday as an area of low-pressure brushes by the coastline. Highs will return to the upper 40s, but the winds will relax.

Even colder air moves in this weekend. Expect highs in the low 40s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s this weekend. The wind will crank up again, making it feel about 10 degrees colder.

Temperatures will warm back into the 40s and 50s early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

