First Warning Forecast: Much cooler today, even cooler for Easter Sunday

Cooler today with clearing skies. Tracking a few showers for Saturday with more rain set to move in on Monday. A cool stretch next week with several days in the 60s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers early this morning. Showers will move out and clouds will break up by midday. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to near 70 today, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

More clouds will build in for Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) with a few scattered showers possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s, near normal for this time of year.

We will see more sunshine for Easter Sunday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It will be cooler with highs in the low 60s and a bit breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Get your umbrella ready for Monday as an area of low pressure is set to slide up the East Coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain for a big chunk of the day. It will be windy with east wind at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will only climb to near 60 degrees.

Today: AM Clearing, PM Sun. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

