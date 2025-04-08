First Warning Forecast: Much cooler today, Freeze Warning overnight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning from 2 am to 9 am Wednesday for many inland locations. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

Much cooler this week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Tracking rain to end the week.

Rain should move out before sunrise and clouds will clear out by midday. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today, 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s overnight and a frost/freeze is possible.

A nice but cool day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid 50s. We will warm back into the 60s to end the week, closer to normal for this time of year.

Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday. Temperatures will linger in the low 60s through the weekend, below normal for this time of year.

Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

