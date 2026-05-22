First Warning Forecast: Much cooler today, Several rain chances ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cold front brings in rain and a cool down to end the week. Several rain chances and highs near 80 through Memorial Day weekend.

Much cooler today with highs in the upper 60s, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a NE breeze. Today will be more of a gloomy day than a soggy day.

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We will be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern through the holiday weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms each day. Temperatures will climb from the upper 70s to the low 80s, closer to normal for this time of year.

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The unsettled pattern continues for the first half of next week. Highs will linger in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and isolated storms. It looks like we will finally break out of the soggy pattern by the end of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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