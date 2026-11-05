First Warning Forecast: Much needed rain returns Friday, strong storms possible

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Spotty shower chances Thursday, scattered showers and storms on Friday.

This afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. We'll see mostly cloudy conditions with isolated showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

On Friday, an approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. A line will become better organized mid to late morning. Some bowing could lead to damaging wind gusts and possibly an isolated tornado. A level 1 out of 5 threat is in effect for southeast Virginia and North Carolina.

Dry and cooler conditions return by the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.

Plenty of sunshine and mid to upper 60s stick around through much of next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar