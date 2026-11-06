First Warning Forecast: Much needed rain, scattered showers and storms Friday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and storms this afternoon. A level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat is in place. Heavy downpours are likely. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but these threats remain on the lower end. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Skies clear out early Saturday morning. Temperatures this weekend will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunny and seasonable conditions stick around through the middle of next week. Veterans Day on Wednesday looks mild with low rain chances. Some showers return on Thursday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar