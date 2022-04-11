Watch
First Warning Forecast: Much warmer this week, several days in the 80s

Posted at 4:36 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 04:36:03-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Much warmer this week with several days in the 80s. A dry start to the work week but tracking rain for Thursday and for Saturday.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will warm to the low 70s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. Expect lots of sunshine today with a few clouds building in this afternoon.

Even warmer tomorrow with highs near 80 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday with a spotty shower possible. Highs will warm to the low 80s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

Our next rain chance moves in with a cold front on Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly Thursday afternoon to evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs will return to the low 80s on Thursday but drop to the low 70s on Friday (behind the cold front). Look for clearing skies to finish up the work week.

Highs will linger in the upper 60s to low 70s for Easter weekend, near normal for this time of year. Expect more clouds with a chance for rain on Saturday. Sunshine should return on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

