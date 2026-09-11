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First Warning Forecast: Muggy with scattered storms this weekend

Not as hot but still humid today with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the 80s but feeling more like the 90s this weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms.
First Warning Forecast: Muggy with scattered storms this weekend
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Building rain chances to end the week. Not as hot, but still humid throughout the weekend.

Not as hot today, but still humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon to evening.

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Showers and storms will linger through the weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.

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Rain chances will drop for the first part of next week. Highs will remain in the 80s for most of the week with a break in the humidity for midweek.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)
UV Index: 5 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
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X: @MHendersonWTKR

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