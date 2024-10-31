First Warning Forecast: Near 80 degrees today, Much cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Highs near 80 to end the work week. Much cooler this weekend, behind a cold front.

Warming to near 80 this afternoon, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a SW wind picking up. The weather looks nice for trick-or-treating this evening: a few clouds, temperatures in the 70s, and a bit breezy.

We will warm back to near 80 tomorrow with a mix of clouds through the day. A cold front is set to move through tomorrow evening. It does not look like a big rain maker for us, but an isolated shower is possible.

Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will drop to the 60s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s and breezy on Saturday. We will see more sunshine, highs in the upper 60s, and light winds on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the end of the week. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the system drifts generally north to northwest over the central or western Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

