First Warning Forecast: near 80 Thursday & Friday, cooler this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be cool and comfortable with temperatures in the 50s. Tonight, lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday will be pleasant with warmer temperatures. Highs will approach the 70s. Another cold front moves in on Friday, bringing the chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

This weekend will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s on both days. The temperature roller coaster continues next week with highs approaching the 80s by next Wednesday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar