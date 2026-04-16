First Warning Forecast: Near 90 degrees again today, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Our very warm week continues with highs in the 80s to near 90. Our next decent rain chance moves in Sunday. A big cool down to start next week.

Mild again this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs near 90 again today, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

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Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with isolated showers. Highs will dip to the mid 80s and the wind will back down.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Our next chance for rain is set to move in Sunday afternoon with a cold front. Highs will drop to the 70s on Sunday and the wind will kick up as the front moves in.

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Much cooler air will return early next week, behind the cold front. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s to start the work week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

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