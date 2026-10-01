First Warning Forecast: Near 90 to end the week, Rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling more like summer to end the work week. Cooler temperatures and rain returns for the weekend.

Another nice day today with highs warming to the mid 80, above normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds again today.

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Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 90. It may feel more like summer, but it will still be a nice day with mostly sunny skies.

Changes for the weekend as a cold front moves in and stalls out over the region. Look for building clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) on Saturday with scattered showers. Highs will drop to the low 70s and the wind will kick up a bit.

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Expect mostly cloudy skies with a bigger rain chance on Sunday. We could see over 1” of rainfall this weekend, mainly on Sunday.

Rain will move out and skies will start to clear on Monday. Highs will drop to the 60s for midweek.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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