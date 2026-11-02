Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

First Warning Forecast: Near normal today, Several days in the 70s this week

Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s today. Warming to the 70s with more sunshine tomorrow. Mid to upper 70s through midweek. Tracking rain to end the work week.
First Warning Forecast: Near normal today, Several days in the 70s this week
ADI Temperature Forecast.png
Chart - Highs 5 Day MON.png
Surface Map Forecast FRI.png
Chart - POP 5 Day MON.png
Posted
Add WTKR as a Google Preferred Source

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Another warming trend this week with several days in the 70s. Tracking showers to end the work week.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today, but rain chances will be slim. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Day Planner - AM.png

The weather looks nice for Election Day on Tuesday. We will see more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will build back in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Election Day.png

Showers are expected to move in Thursday to Friday with a cold front. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers Thursday and scattered showers Friday. Highs will drop to the 60s this weekend, behind the cold front.

Surface Map Forecast FRI.png

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10
Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 3 (Low-Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

True Crime 757 Podcast