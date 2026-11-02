First Warning Forecast: Near normal today, Several days in the 70s this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another warming trend this week with several days in the 70s. Tracking showers to end the work week.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today, but rain chances will be slim. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

The weather looks nice for Election Day on Tuesday. We will see more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will build back in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

WTKR News 3

Showers are expected to move in Thursday to Friday with a cold front. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers Thursday and scattered showers Friday. Highs will drop to the 60s this weekend, behind the cold front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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