First Warning Forecast: Near record heat this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, the conditions will be mild and partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s tonight.

Monday morning will be comfortable with temperatures in the low 60s out the door. We warm up during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures continue climbing through the middle of the week. Highs hover around 90 degrees by Wednesday.

Warm and mainly dry conditions continue through the start of the weekend.

An approaching cold front is forecast to bring us our first rain chance since Easter.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar