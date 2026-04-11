First Warning Forecast: Near-record highs next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, temperatures will be warm with mostly sunny conditions. Tonight, lows fall into the 50s underneath mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be nice and warm. Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Next week the temperatures will get even warmer. Highs will be in the 80s by Monday. By Wednesday we’ll be near 90 degrees, threatening our record high of 90 degrees set in 2024.

Low rain chances are expected over the next 7 days.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar