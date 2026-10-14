First Warning Forecast: Near-record highs Wednesday, major cooldown this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

High temperatures are forecast to surpass records today. Some neighborhoods could reach 90 degrees. A big cooldown is on the way this weekend.

WTKR News 3

Wednesday afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s underneath mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will remain mild in the low 70s.

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An approaching cold front will bring a few shower chances later this week and much cooler temperatures.

Highs drop into the 60s this weekend with lows in the 30s and 40s Saturday night.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar