First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Building heat & humidity this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity to end the work week. Feeling more like summer this weekend with rain and storm chances building.

Another nice day today with a few clouds and highs in the mid 80s. We will take a small step warmer on Friday to the upper 80s and the humidity will start to inch up.

WTKR News 3

We are back to the summer-like pattern for the weekend and early next week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. With the building humidity it will feel more like the 90s to triple digits. Scattered showers and storms will return, mainly in the afternoons to evenings.

The summer-like stretch continues for Independence Day. Highs will reach the low 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A surface trough is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles SSE of Bermuda. Upper-level winds are marginally conducive for some slow development of this system during the next few days while it moves generally north at 5 to 10 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

