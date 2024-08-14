First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, More humidity this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Below normal temperatures and lower humidity with small rain chances through midweek. More humidity and scattered showers/storms this weekend.

Another nice one today with highs in the mid 80s and relatively low humidity for this time of year. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible (10-20%).

A very similar pattern to end the work week. Highs in the mid 80s, nice mix of sun and clouds, and slim rain chances.

Highs will warm a few degrees this weekend and the humidity will start to rise. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms as a cold front approaches from the west.

Hurricane Ernesto will be tracking off the East Coast this weekend, but it will churn up some rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Ernesto moving just north of Puerto Rico. On the forecast track, Ernesto should move over the western Atlantic later in the week and be nearing Bermuda on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher gusts. Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane later this morning and could become a major hurricane in a couple of days.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

