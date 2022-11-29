Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Rain and wind tomorrow

Wx Dawn.png
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 3:52 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 04:23:00-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Tracking rain for Wednesday with a cold front. Chilly and windy behind the front.

A colder start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Day Planner - AM.png

Rain will move in on Wednesday with a cold front. As of now, rain looks most likely from mid-morning through midday. Most areas will see about 0.25” of rainfall. Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Wednesday (before the cold front moves through). Winds will crank up as the front approaches, SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

We will return to sunshine on Thursday, but it will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees, but it will feel more like the low 40s with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Winds will relax and we will warm into the 50s for Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need