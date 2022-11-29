First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Rain and wind tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain for Wednesday with a cold front. Chilly and windy behind the front.

A colder start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Rain will move in on Wednesday with a cold front. As of now, rain looks most likely from mid-morning through midday. Most areas will see about 0.25” of rainfall. Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Wednesday (before the cold front moves through). Winds will crank up as the front approaches, SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

We will return to sunshine on Thursday, but it will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees, but it will feel more like the low 40s with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Winds will relax and we will warm into the 50s for Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

