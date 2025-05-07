First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Showers & storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine through midweek with highs in the 80s. Showers & storms return to end the work week.

Highs in the low 80s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies to start the day with building clouds later in the afternoon to evening.

Highs will return to the low 80s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will move in tomorrow night, mainly after 6 pm.

Showers and storms will linger for Friday with a mix of clouds. Highs will drop to the mid 70s. Rain is possible throughout the day but the biggest storm chance will be in the late afternoon to evening.

Highs will linger in the low to mid 70s this weekend with partly cloudy skies and small rain chances both days.

Today: AM Sun, Building Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Trees)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

