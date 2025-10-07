First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Showers & storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and warm again today. Tracking rain for midweek with a cold front. Cooler to end the workweek.

Mostly sunny to start today with clouds building in this afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the low 80s, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chances will be in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s and the wind will start to pick up.

Cool air returns for the end of the week. Highs will dip to the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be windy on Thursday with gusts to 30 mph.

Tracking another round of rain and wind for the weekend as an area of low pressure tries to develop along the Southeast coast.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tracking an area of low pressure about 1500 miles east of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions appear favorable for continued development of this system. A tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or so while it moves quickly

WNW across the central tropical Atlantic. This system is expected to be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday and Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

Watching a trough of low pressure located near the Yucatan Peninsula. This system is expected to emerge over the Bay of Campeche later today, and some slow development is possible before it moves inland by the middle of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

