First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Tracking midweek storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another nice day with low humidity. Several days in the 80s with building humidity this week. Showers and storms return starting Wednesday.

Another comfortable day today! Highs will reach the low 80s, winds will be lighter, and the humidity will stay low. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

More clouds will build in for Tuesday (partly to mostly cloudy), but rain chances will be slim. Highs will return to the low 80s and the humidity will start to creep up.

Watch out for rain and storms on Wednesday. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms starting around midday. Highs will warm to the mid 80s and it will feel more humid.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week and it will still be muggy. Expect several days with partly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered storms.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

