First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Tracking rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 70s later this week. A soggy and windy end to the work week. A few rain chances this weekend.

Another nice day with more sun in the morning and building clouds for the afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 60s today.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a stray shower possible. Highs will reach the low 70s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Our next big rain chance is set to move in on Friday as an area of low-pressure moves over the eastern U.S. We will see mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain for a big portion of the day. Highs will return to the mid to upper 60s. Winds will ramp up with gusts to 30 mph.

We may start and end the weekend with rain as one weather system moves out and another moves in. Leftover showers are possible on Saturday morning with some clearing in the afternoon. Clouds will build back in on Sunday with rain chances going up later in the day. Highs will warm to the mid 70s both days and it will be breezy with winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

