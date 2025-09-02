First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Warming to near 90 later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Our fall-like stretch continues through midweek. Warming back to the 80s and building humidity to end the week.

Another nice day today. Highs with return to the upper 70s today, below normal for this time of year, with low humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower.

WTKR News 3

The temperature and humidity will gradually build through the week. Highs will climb to the mid 80s Thursday and near 90 on Friday.

WTKR News 3

We will see a better chance for showers this weekend as a cold front moves through. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Saturday, then dip to the upper 70s on Sunday, behind the front.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic south of the Cabo Verde islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle or latter part of this week. This system is expected to move west to WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic throughout the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR