First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Warming to near 90 to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming back to the 80s and building humidity to end the week. Tracking showers for the weekend.

Another nice day today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity.

The temperature and humidity will gradually build to end the week. Highs will climb to the mid 80s Thursday and near 90 on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies both days.

We will see a better chance for showers this weekend as a cold front moves through. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers later Saturday and Sunday. Highs will return to near 90 on Saturday, then dip to the upper 70s on Sunday, behind the front.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tracking A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic southwest of the Cabo Verde islands. Environmental conditions remain conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend. This system is expected to move west to WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic into early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

