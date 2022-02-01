First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Warming to the 60s later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another nice day… Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning, still cold but not as cold as yesterday. We will see more sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in. Highs will return to the mid 40s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We will warm to the mid 50s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

WTKR News 3

Friday will be our soggy day this week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers for most of day as a cold front moves through. Winds will ramp up and turn from SW to north as the front moves through. Highs will drop from the 60s on Friday to the upper 30s on Saturday, behind the cold front.

WTKR News 3

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

