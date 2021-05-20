Watch
First Warning Forecast: Nice end to the work week, even hotter in the 90s this weekend

Posted at 5:34 PM, May 20, 2021
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:
Nice end to the work week, even hotter in the 90s this weekend...

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s. It'll be a bit breezy with onshore east winds between 5 and 15 mph.

Expect more sunshine on Friday with a few clouds mixing in at times. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 70s, near normal for this time of year.

More clouds will build in this weekend with a big warmup. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) and a clearing trend for Sunday (partly cloudy to mostly sunny). A spotty shower is possible later Saturday to early Sunday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

Rain chances increase slightly late Monday as a cold front crosses from north to south through the area. Temperatures will also cool down behind the front with highs both Monday and Tuesday in the low 80s.

