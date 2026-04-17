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First Warning Forecast: Nice to start the weekend, Showers on Sunday

Friday Morning Weather Webcast
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Tracking rain for Sunday with a cold front. A big cool down to start next week.

Mild again this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, still warm but not as warm as yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible.

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Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Our next chance for rain is set to move in Sunday afternoon with a cold front. Highs will drop to the 70s on Sunday and the wind will kick up as the front moves in.

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Much cooler air will return early next week, behind the cold front. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s to start the work week. We will climb back to near 80 by midweek.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

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Weather updates on social media:
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Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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