Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Building heat & humidity

Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s today. Warming to the upper 80s tomorrow. Highs in the 90s to end the week with a heat index to 100+. Several chances for scattered showers.
First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Building heat & humidity
Chart - Highs 5 Day - Today.png
Chart - Heat Index 5 Day.png
Chart - POP 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Building heat and humidity through the week. Several chances for scattered showers/storms to end the week.

A cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 50s. A step warmer today with highs in the low 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today and not as windy as yesterday.

Day Planner - AM.png

The heat and humidity return for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Wednesday and the mid 90s for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon heat index values will climb to the triple digits for Thursday and Friday. We will see partly cloudy skies with a chance for a scattered shower/storm each day.

Chart - Heat Index 5 Day.png

The summer-like pattern with highs in the low 90s and “pop-up” storms will continue for the upcoming weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

True Crime 757 Podcast